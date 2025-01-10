Morgan Sindall takes over Canary Wharf lab job

17 Columbus Courtyard at Canary Wharf is being repurposed from offices to laboratories

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, supported by LS Estates, have appointed Morgan Sindall Construction to be the lead contractor for the new life science development at 17 Columbus Courtyard (17CC) at Canary Wharf.

Morgan Sindall begins work this month to oversee the speculative transformation of an existing office building into a new labs and offices targeted at companies in the life sciences and technology sector.

Contract value has been reported as £65m.

ISG had originally been attached to the project before it fell into administration last September, although a spokesperson for LS Estates said that no construction contract had ever been signed with ISG.

Completion of the building is planned for summer 2026.

Designed by architect Scott Brownrigg, the facility will provide 190,000 sq ft of flexible laboratory and office space spanning nine upper floors, while the ground floor will house a communal amenity area with café, co-working space, meeting rooms and conference facilities.

LS Estates managing director Rowan Jenkins said: “Morgan Sindall’s appointment as lead contractor for 17CC marks a significant milestone in the building’s transformation to becoming a cutting-edge life science and technology facility for Canary Wharf.

“17CC has been designed to provide a collaborative environment throughout, with flexible floorspace and specification options available for a range of different occupiers, from late-stage start-ups to more established companies.”

Richard Dobson, Morgan Sindall Construction’s area director for London, said: “17CC will exemplify how existing buildings can be repurposed and adapted to accommodate the changing nature of the workplace, assisting occupants in meeting their sustainability objectives.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk