Morgan Sindall to deliver Crawley Innovation Centre

the former Tui Travel House in Crawley

The creation of Crawley Innovation Centre has secured £8.4m in funding from the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership on the basis that it is expected to help grow the town’s economy.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Southern Home Counties team is stripping out the former Tui Travel House on the Manor Royal Business District in Crawley and putting in new plumbing and electrics.

On completion, the 2,500 sqm Innovation Centre will have five workshop rooms, two offices, flexible working space and a café.

Morgan Sindall is working with a design team comprising MillerBourne Architects, consulting engineer Stephen Wilson Partnership, M&E consultant Delta Green and local interior designer Yellow Wren.

