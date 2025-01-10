Morgan Sindall to deliver works at Leeds Uni

University of Leeds

The University of Leeds capital works programme entails building refurbishment as well as reroofing and cladding works. Morgan Sindall will also create new informal student spaces and as well as upgrading teaching facilities.

The value of the contract, procured through Procure Partnership, was not disclosed.

Work is set to start on site in the coming weeks and is expected to complete before the end of the year.

“Morgan Sindall Construction is well versed in working on live sites and delivering best in class higher education schemes and this experience will help inform our delivery of this project,” said Morgan Sindall’s area director for Yorkshire, Ben Hall.

Other recent projects for Morgan Sindall in Leeds include the Leeds Mathematics School, which completed in 2023, and Leeds City Academy, where it is currently on site building a two-storey teaching block extension and dining hall.

