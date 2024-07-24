Morgan Sindall to extend Cwmbran A&E

Artist's impression of the new three-storey extension

Morgan Sindall Construction Cardiff team has started work on a new three-storey building at The Grange University Hospital, with work set to complete in April 2025.

The hospital only opened in November 2020 but was clearly under-specified. Original plans were for between 100 and 170 attendances per day in the emergency department. Current attendances are averaging 263 patients per day. This has resulted in overcrowding and uncomfortable conditions for patients and their relatives, and difficult working conditions for staff.

With this extension, the main waiting area will be significantly enlarged and the current waiting area is being reconfigured into a rapid assessment area. Hence, as part of its contract, Morgan Sindall will also refurbish the current emergency department waiting and triage rooms.

The project is designed by BDP and project manager is Gleeds in conjunction with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. Early engagement and consultation through the Scape national construction framework resulted in an eight-month consultation turnaround, the contractor said.

Morgan Sindall is using its own carbon mapping software, CarboniCa, to track carbon emissions on-site. To boost its eco credentials, it has asked staff and suppliers to use only low-emission transport to get to and from site.

Rob Williams, area director for Morgan Sindall’s Cardiff team, said: “This is the first time we’ve worked alongside the NHS in this particular area. Given the strain facing services, we’re glad to be contributing our expertise to the local hospital and relieving wait times for the community.”

