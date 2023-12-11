Morgan Sindall under way on Camden flats

The blocks going up in Somers Town

The new residential blocks under construction in Somers Town, between Euston and King’s Cross stations in London, is part of Camden Council’s community investment programme.

When completed in late 2024, the two buildings will have 34 flats for social rent, ranging from one to three bedrooms in size. One block will have 20 units, with the other having 14.

The project has moved forward more quickly that usual. With a pre-construction services agreement (PSCA), the design, surveys and enabling works were finished in just four months. Achieving this timescale meant that the council was able to secure funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA).

The site is on a 2.5-metre slope, which has required cutting into and filling to level the ground. As it was formerly the coal distribution yard for St Pancras station, excavating the area has also unearthed a lot of industrial detritus, which has also required careful management.

More recently the site housed the Tenant Resident Association hall, which has been pulled down.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s area director for London, Richard Dobson, said: “As the need for affordable housing and functional community spaces increase, regeneration schemes such as this are becoming more and more urgent. The Central Somers Town project will become a real asset to the community, breathing new life into the area and providing high-end homes in the heart of Camden.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk