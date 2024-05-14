Morgan Sindall wins £19m Pontefract school project

A groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month marked the start of work

Morgan Sindall’s assignment includes the partial demolition of existing facilities and the erection of a new three-storey classroom block and two external canopies.

It will also refurbish the sports hall, reconfigure external sports provision and install a new multi-use games area.

The new building is going up in the site of the school’s existing tennis courts. All work is expected to be complete by early 2026.

The £19m project is funded by the DfE’s school rebuilding programme for Pontefract Academies Trust.

The BIM Level 2 project will use project management tool BIM 360 and Oculo, which is a digital construction solution that combines hard-hat cameras, BIM models/floorplans & artificial intelligence, to monitor and control the quality of works.

Air source heat pumps are being used in the school’s heating systems, while photovoltaic panels are being used on canopies and the building’s roofs, including a biosolar green roof.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month to marked the start of work. Pictured above are (back row, left to right) Nick Theos and Ben Hall from Morgan Sindall, John Milburn from the DfE and Julian Appleyard of Pontefract Academies Trust. In the front row is headteacher Shaheen Shariff (centre) flanked by Year 7 pupils Mizuki Durham and Ellie Holmes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk