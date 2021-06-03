Morgan Sindall wins North Manchester Hospital enabling works

The planned campus redevelopment

Morgan Sindall’s £25m contract includes asbestos removal, demolition, clinical refurbishment works and construction of 1,000-space multi-storey car park.

North Manchester General Hospital (NMGH), in Crumpsall, is one of the new hospitals to receive funding through the government’s Health Infrastructure Plan.

The project is led by Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust with Manchester City Council and Manchester Health and Care Commissioning.

Morgan Sindall Construction will have to work around existing hospital services with minimal disruption.

Ian Lurcock, chief executive of North Manchester General Hospital, said: “The ambitious redevelopment programme at NMGH will help us to improve the health, wellbeing and prosperity of local people by delivering outstanding health and care services alongside economic regeneration opportunities.”

