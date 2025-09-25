Morgan Sindall wins Stafford firing range

CGI of the new facility

Procured through the Constructing West Midlands framework, the scheme will see the demolition of existing buildings to make way for a new training facility for armed response officers.

The new indoor facility is being built at Staffordshire Police’s headquarters in Stafford at a revised cost of £20.6m, replacing the existing leased outdoor range and allowing officers to deploy more quickly in Staffordshire when needed. It will provide the force with a facility that is under Staffordshire Police’s control and fully compliant with all health and safety legislation and guidance.

The new facility will have a 10-lane, 50-metre live-fire range and a purpose-built, two-storey training centre for specialist police units. In addition to the main building works, the project will deliver a range of external improvements, including hard and soft landscaping and the installation of a new sub-station.

Designed by Blue Sky Architects, with cost consultant Appleyard & Trew, the building will energy efficient heating and lighting systems, and solar power generation to minimise running costs.

The value of Morgan Sindall's contract is £17.6m.

Staffordshire police, fire and crime commissioner Ben Adams said: "This is a vital facility for the force, allowing us to train our authorised firearms officers in near-realistic training conditions for the roles we ask them to take on to keep Staffordshire’s communities safe. The scheme has been carefully designed to meet the needs of our officers for the next 30-40 years. We’re pleased to have Morgan Sindall on site, and to see the work finally begin."

Richard Fielding, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Midlands, said: “The new firearms training centre has been carefully designed to provide a safe, modern, and high-quality environment that supports the specialist training needs of the force. Our team is very much looking forward to working in partnership with Staffordshire Police and our partners to deliver a project that will serve officers and the wider community. It will ultimately enhance operational effectiveness and contribute to a safer Staffordshire.”

Completion is expected in November 2026.

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