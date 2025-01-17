Morris & Spottiswood heads east

Eastworks, part of the Clyde Gateway regeneration, and new home of Morris & Spottiswood

Morris & Spottiswood is creating a new base for more than 140 staff within EastWorks, a former Victorian era gas purifier shed built in Dalmarnock in 1843. It was repurposed and regenerated in 2023 by Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s largest regeneration project, as part of its strategy to bring more business investment into the area.

Morris & Spottiswood is set to occupy 4,755 sq ft of office space in the development, which was the first commercial building to be connected to Clyde Gateway’s district heating network.

Part of the Morris & Spottiswood Group, which specialises in end-to-end construction services including design, fit-out, housing and mechanical & electrical services (M&E), its founding business, Morris & Spottiswood Ltd, reported the highest turnover in its almost 100-year history, rising 25% to £128m in 2023 from £103m the year before.

“Moving our Glasgow based office to Dalmarnock represents further investment in our business and people after a record year for Morris & Spottiswood in 2023 and a significant geographical expansion this year, further enhancing our coverage across the UK,” said joint managing director Gordon Clyne.

“EastWorks will provide an attractive and well connected workspace for our teams to collaborate. As a proud family business, it is also important for us to play our part in providing investment and high quality employment opportunities in the east end of Glasgow as part of its wider regeneration.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk