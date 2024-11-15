Morris & Spottiswood saves ISG Cathedral

Morris & Spottiswood chief executive Jon Dunwell

Morris & Spottiswood Group has bought the former ISG Cathedral shop-fitting business out of administration.

In doing so, it has added new offices in Whitstable, Bristol and Huntingdon and 111 staff, led by Kevin Dengate.

The acquisition will establish Morris & Spottiswood England – a new division within the overall group, sitting alongside existing businesses Morris & Spottiswood Scotland and Livingston M&E.

Expected to add up to £100m in revenue over the next 15 months, the acquisition has accelerated Morris & Spottiswood Group’s growth plans and is projected to take the group’s turnover to £265m– marking an annual growth of 74%.

Morris & Spottiswood chief executive Jon Dunwell said: “The demise of ISG was sad news for the construction sector, causing significant disruption to valued clients and affecting many of our industry peers. We are pleased that as an agile family-owned business we have been able to move quickly to bring some stability to the situation, offering continuity and assurances of longevity to our new colleagues and clients alike.

“We have a firm People First focus and have been energised by this development, which brings a new mix of people into the business – aligned by values and skills but also offering fresh perspectives and experience to our established talent pool. This is an exciting new phase in our growth plan, as we combine the best ideas and strengths from both businesses and move forwards together as one team.

“With our solid foundations already in place, we hope that this will give confidence to clients and the supply chain as a whole, as we embed the new division, while also expanding our services and geographical reach.”

Morris & Spottiswood has also recently acquired JB Engineering, a specialist provider of offsite fabrication services, as a subsidiary of Livingston Building Services.

When ISG acquired Kent-based Cathedral Contracts for £11.8m in 2007 it doubled the size of its retail fit-out operation.

ISG collapsed into admininstration on 20th September 2024.

