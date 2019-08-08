Morrison begins work on Ayrshire school campus

Morrison Construction will build the Additional Support Needs (ASN) campus, which will accommodate 210 pupils - early years, primary and secondary - as well as respite and residential facilities. The development will be located adjacent to Auchenharvie Academy in Stevenston and is scheduled to open in 2020.

The project has been developed by North Ayrshire Council alongside Hub South West and has been designed by Noor Architects.

The school is for young people with a range of additional support needs and will amalgamate James McFarlane, Stanecastle, James Reid and Haysholm schools. It will feature a hydrotherapy pool, gym facilities, soft play areas, playground equipment and outdoor learning spaces.

The respite and residential facilities are being developed to provide accommodation for young people with additional support needs.

Councillor John Bell, cabinet member for education, said: “We are all extremely excited about this development and the impact it will have for young people and their families across North Ayrshire. We believe both facilities – the ASN campus and the respite and residential facility – will be a massive asset for the area. We are now looking forward to work getting started over the coming weeks.”

Morrison Construction Managing Director Central Scotland Eddie Robertson, said: “During construction, we will continue to engage with community stakeholders, while creating opportunities in education and employment, ensuring the positive local impact of this development now and into the future.”

