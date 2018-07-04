Morrison breaks ground on whisky lab

The new centre will upgrade facilities in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire, for Diageo’s whisky blending, science & technology and materials testing teams.

Ewan Andrew, director of Diageo International Supply Centre, said: “Our technical centre in Menstrie is Diageo’s largest global science and innovation hub and is a crucial part of our business.

“This investment will create new state-of-the-art facilities for our talented team of whisky specialists and scientists to enhance the industry-leading work they do on protecting and growing Scotch whisky around the world.”

The technical centre is home to teams who work across Diageo brands, including Johnnie Walker, Bell’s and J&B Scotch whiskies as well as Smirnoff & Ciroc Vodka, Tanqueray & Gordon’s Gin, and Captain Morgan Rum.

The new technical centre is being built by Galliford Try subsidiary Morrison Construction on vacant land next to the company’s existing technical centre, which will continue to operate as normal while the new facility is built.

Morrison Construction managing director central building Eddie Robertson said: ‘‘The start of construction is always an exciting milestone. We are looking forward to working with Diageo on this new laboratory and office facility, making their plans a reality.”