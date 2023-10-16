Morrison signed for Aberdeen market scheme

Left to right on site are Hub North Scotland chief executive Richard Park, joint council leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill, and Morrison Construction project director Colin Milne

Aberdeen City Council has secured a £20m allocation from the UK Levelling Up Fund, which will be used towards the development of a new market building and nearby streetscaping.

The new building will house market stalls promoting local produce along with food and drink outlets.

Demolition work has taken place on the former British Homes Stores building and legal work is continuing in preparation for the next stage of the works. A revised planning application for the new market has been submitted. The former BHS building had been vacant for seven years before it was bought by the city council.

The development is also designed to improve pedestrian connectivity in the vicinity.

Cllr Christian Allard, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Morrison Construction has also delivered two recently-built new primary schools for the city council so will know the area well and how important this new attraction is to the revitalisation of Union Street.”

Cllr Ian Yuill, the other co-leader, added: “It is good a Scottish company is to be the main contractor for the new market, which will provide a range of food and drink outlets, providing a boost to the local economy as well as helping Union Street and the city centre continue to move forward.”

Morrison Construction, part of the Galliford Try group, was appointed via Hub North Scotland, which is Aberdeen City Council’s development partner for the project.

