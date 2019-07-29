Morrison project in Inverness enters next phase

The tower crane will remain a fixture on site until late in the year as the contractor builds the development for the Highland Council and Highland Housing Alliance. The development will include 37 new one- and two-bedroom flats for rent along with commercial units.

Construction works began on site in April, with concrete works for the main foundations and substructure completed before the tower crane could be installed.

Morrison Construction, Managing Director of Building Highland, Donald Mclachlan, said that the installation of the tower crane is an important milestone for this project. “The crane, fixed in the centre of the project site, will be used to lift and secure pre-fabricated sections of the development into place,” he added. “This will include the steel fame and the cladding for the building.”

Completion of the project is planned for summer 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk