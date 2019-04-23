Morrison takes over Fraserburgh renovation

Restoration of the building, which will be known as the Faithlie Centre, is a key project in the development of the Fraserburgh 2021 Regeneration Scheme. It is being developed by Aberdeenshire Council in partnership with the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, among others. The building will have a range of uses, including a council service point and facilities for community and civic functions.

Banff construction firm AD Walker has been working on it before it went into administration last year.

Work is expected to resume next week, with completion due by the end of October.

Councillor Jim Gifford, who chairs Aberdeenshire Council's business services committee said: “It is essential that we fulfil our commitment to this historic project, and I am pleased that we have a contractor in place who can complete the work this year. The impact of this on the public purse has been carefully considered and we are confident that this is the right approach in the circumstances. We look forward to watching this come to completion.”