Morrisroe acquires demolition specialist

The addition of Cantillon, previous owned by Mike Cantillon, broadens the range of specialist services that the Morrisroe Group offers. Cantillon will sit alongside GSS Piling and frame contractor AJ Morrisroe & Sons.

It is also likely to take Morrisroe’s group turnover past £200m. Latest accounts form Morrisroe Group show turnover of £166m for the year to October 2018 and pre-tac profit of nearly £16m. Cantillon turned over £37m in the year to June 2019 and made a pre-tax profit of £5m.

Cantillon’s offices are in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just six miles away from Morrisroe’s Borehamwood headquarters.

Brian Morrisroe, who founded AJ Morrisroe & Sons in 1983, described Cantillon as “a highly respected market leader in demolition”.

He said: “This broadens the scope of services the we can provide in-house and builds on our reputation for delivering complex and challenging demolition and sub structure works in city centres.

“The acquisition is a significant addition for us and good news for the market. I believe our clients will benefit from the greater integration of contractor specialisms from the early project planning stages through to execution in the field. The Morrisroe Group is now positioned as one of the leading specialists in the sector and I am looking forward to welcoming the Cantillon team and its clients to our group.”

Mike Cantillon

Mike Cantillon said: “Today is a landmark moment for the business my parents founded 50 years ago. Joining the Morrisroe Group will strengthen our capability and will open up new and exciting opportunities. I am confident that under the Morrisroe Group the legacy of the Cantillon brand will continue well into the future.”

Cantillon managing director Paul Cluskey added: “This deal is great news for Cantillon, our team and our clients. I am delighted and proud to continue to lead Cantillon as MD, now as part of the Morrisroe Group, in what will be an exciting new chapter for the business. I believe that the combined service that Cantillon, GSS piling and AJ Morrisroe can offer, with our commitment and professionalism, will be a welcome addition to the market for many.”

