Mott MacDonald curbs flights to become carbon neutral

Saving the planet

The firm’s carbon footprint will be reduced by converting offices to renewable energy, only hiring hybrid/electric vehicles where possible and clamping down on air travel by employees.

Residual carbon emissions will be offset by working with outside organisations. Hitting the target of becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2020 will mean having to purchase offsets.

Mott MacDonald will also seek external PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral certification.

Chairman Mike Haigh said: “We are proud of our plan of action to become carbon neutral by 2020. Both in response to recent events and the wider intensification of discussions surrounding climate change, there is an increasing call both internally and externally for Mott MacDonald to take action. Now is the time to act and we hope that this will encourage the wider industry to take similar steps.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk