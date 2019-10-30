Mott MacDonald secures RAF Lossiemouth contract

The upgrade will enable P-8A Poseidon aircraft to operate from RAF Lossiemouth

The project will prepare the base for the arrival of nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered in February 2020.

Mott MacDonald will provide design and support services throughout the detailed design, construction, testing and commissioning phases of the project. The company was awarded the contract by VolkerFitzpatrick.

The scope of works includes the renewal of the main and secondary runways and the construction of a new aircraft servicing platform for the P-8As. Also included are associated infrastructure works including lighting, drainage and communications.

Mott MacDonald project manager Simon Nesbitt said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the design contract and will ensure that minimal disruption is caused at RAF Lossiemouth during the works. Mott MacDonald offer the advantage of a local office with previous project experience at RAF Lossiemouth coupled with group-wide expertise in the defence sector as well as airport pavements and associated infrastructure.”

Mott MacDonald said that it will work closely with VolkerFitzpatrick, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, RAF Lossiemouth, the local community and other stakeholders to ensure that the works are designed and constructed to minimise the impact to everyday station operations and the local community. The project is due for completion in spring 2021.

RAF Lossiemouth is home to four fast-jet squadrons flying the Typhoon and it has been some time since it has regularly operated a larger aircraft such as the P-8A Poseidon. The resurfacing works is one of many improvements being made to future-proof the base for years to come. The project forms part of the £500m RAF Lossiemouth Development Programme (LDP). Other improvements to follow include accommodation for personnel, a new air traffic control tower, upgrades to drainage and electrical supplies and upgraded facilities for IX (Bomber) Squadron, which moved to the base this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk