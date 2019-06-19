Mott MacDonald wins Pakistan hydro contract

The Tarbela 5th Extension project will increase the plant’s total generating capacity from 4,888MW to 6,300MW. The appointment follows the commissioning of Tarbela 4, where Mott MacDonald was also lead consultant.

Tarbela power station, which is situated below one of the world’s largest earth-filled dams, has been steadily developed since it was originally commissioned in 1976.

The latest project, being delivered by the Water & Power Development Authority of Pakistan, incorporates a new 1,410MW hydropower plant to be constructed at the end of an existing 43-year-old tunnel through the dam. The project also includes a new 50km 500kV transmission line and a 20MW to 40MW floating solar pilot project, which will be the first in Pakistan.