MPB to build Curzon Street foundations

From left to right on site are Gerard Smith (MDJV), Michael Begley (MPB project director), Sean Boyle (MPB director and co-owner), Dave Lock (HS2 Ltd) and Patrick Boyle (MPB director and co-owner)

Curzon Street station main contractor Mace Dragados Joint Venture (MDJV) has handed civils specialist MPB Structures the contract to build the substructure foundations.

This work follows the piling operation currently being delivered by Keltbray to install 2,000 concrete piles to support the foundations for the station.

A team of around 140 people from MPB will be working on site. Building the substructure for the station involves removing 65,000 cubic metres of earth, using around 17,000 cubic metres of concrete to install 417 pile caps, and more than 4,700 tonnes of reinforcing steel to make the stations ground beams.

MPB will also waterproof the new concrete structures and build the drainage network within and around the station, including attenuation tanks to store rainwater for recycling.

Dave Lock, HS2’s project client director for Curzon Street station said: “This contract award marks the next stage of our construction programme to build the flagship Curzon Street station, and we’re delighted to have MPB on board. Further contracts will be awarded in the coming months as we move towards starting on the main station structure next year.”

MPB Structures has previously secured HS2 packages worth £30m at Saltley Wood and Washwood Heath.

