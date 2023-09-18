Contractor appointed for Ardgowan distillery

Ardgowan Distillery is designed to make a statement

Ardgowan Distillery Company has planning permission to build a single malt whisky distillery, gin distillery and visitor centre on the Ardgowan estate near Inverkip, 30 miles west of Glasgow.

Inverkeithing-based Muir Construction has been awarded a £7m contract for the first phase of the £20m development. This is for the distillery’s main production elements and is expected to take 12 months, enabling Ardgowan to begin producing its own spirit from 2024.

The former Ardgowan Distillery in Greenock was bombed in 1941.

The new one, designed to resemble a Nordic long hall, will be built from composite cladding, timber and steel.

The distillery has partnered with Heriot-Watt University and engineers Briggs of Burton to develop technology to capture all of the CO 2 in its fermentation process and transform it into green biomethane.

Chief executive Martin McAdam said: “Partnering with Muir Construction for this first phase of the build is a major and very welcome step forward for us. It was imperative that we selected a contractor who shares the same values for sustainability. Muir’s experience constructing some of the finest Scotch whisky distilleries open today, coupled with their hand in pioneering Scottish sustainability projects meant they were the perfect fit.”

Muir Construction’s reference list includes William Grant & Sons, Distell and Glenmorangie.

Alan Muir, joint managing director at Muir Construction, said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity by Ardgowan Distillery to join the delivery team in what is an exceptional distillery. Not only will this be at the forefront of distilling fine whisky, but it will also be an outstanding statement in visual design, something I’m sure we will all be proud of on completion.”

Muir Construction’s Alan Muir is second from the left, with Ardgowan Distillery directors Alan Baker, Roland Grain, David Fairweather, CEO Martin McAdam, CEO and construction project manager Stephen Caughey

