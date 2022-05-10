Muir Homes consults on Dundee scheme

Muir Homes managing director Paul McKay

It has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Angus Council, outlining its intention to submit a planning application for a residential development on land off Newtyle Road in Muirhead.

Submission of this PAN is the initial stage of the planning process for this land and Muir will now begin a programme of community engagement, which will include an online event on the 25th of May and an in-person event organised with the Muirhead, Birkhill & Liff Community Council in June.

Muir is preparing to about 90 homes. The proposal will also make provision for roads and drainage infrastructure, potentially a farm shop and community orchard, and land dedicated to play provision and open space.

Paul McKay, managing director of Muir Homes, said: “Our proposal of application notice for land off Newtyle Road allows us to begin the important process of community engagement in order to discuss our development proposals with the community. We are fully committed to a detailed programme to engage with local people. We are keen to get the views and opinions from as many stakeholders as we can.

“We will work with the local community council and the landowner to discuss the potential community benefits new housing will bring. We would encourage the local community to attend both the virtual and in person event. Their views will inform the emerging development proposal in order to make a detailed planning application in the autumn.”

