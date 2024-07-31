Multiplex goes Italian for Holborn facade

CGI of the Holborn Viaduct building, where Permasteelisa Group will deliver glazing and cladding for Multiplex

Multiplex has a £200m contract to build an office development at Holborn Viaduct in the City of London for Royal London Asset Management Limited. The 13-storey building, designed by PLP Architecture, is targeting BREEAM outstanding.

Passive design principles inspired the facade's structure and detailing; the depth and shape of the 15,500 sq m façade is designed to minimise solar gain while maximising natural daylight. Unlike many modern office blocks, office drones stuck in it will be able to actually open the windows and let in fresh air.

The design phase is currently going on at Permasteelisa’s design centre in Italy, where the bespoke elements of the façade will also be assembled. The installation phase is planned to start at the end of March 2025, with scheduled completion expected 12 months later.

Permasteelisa chief executive Liam Cummins said: "Being chosen by Multiplex to deliver such a prominent project in the City, highlights our capability as a market leading façade specialist. We have delivered many projects in the capital over the years, and this will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio.”

Nicola Calzolari, executive general manager for Permasteelisa in Italy, where the project is being executed, added: “For Holborn Viaduct, in Italy we are designing a technologically advanced and bespoke façade that will help realise the potential of the scheme’s environmental credentials.

“Our colleagues in the UK will start the installation at the end of March next year, with an expected completion date of March 2026.”

