Multiplex sets out path to net-zero carbon

80 Charlotte Street in London was Multiplex's first net-zero building (photo by Albert Soh)

The plan, One Decade to Act represents the culmination of several years’ work for Multiplex, including research and data gathering on the sources of the emissions that make up its carbon footprint. It brings together the climate commitments Multiplex has already made to date and maps out an action plan to meet them. Supply chain emissions are also included in the plan.

Multiplex is setting out a public commitment to achieve five carbon emissions goals by 2030:

Zero on-site emissions by 2025;

50% reduction in embodied carbon intensity by 2030;

Net-zero carbon building operations by 2030;

Zero transport emissions by 2030;

Zero avoidable waste by 2030.

Multiplex said that it recognises that culture change will be integral to achieving its carbon targets and so One Decade to Act includes a cultural and behavioural change programme for Multiplex’s people, clients and supply chain called ‘Educate, Engage, Empower’. It said that this follows extensive staff and stakeholder consultation and underpins the way the company intends to empower not just its own workforce, but also its clients and supply chain to disrupt the existing construction model and eliminate carbon emissions.

“Success will come through actions, not words,” said Callum Tuckett, managing director of Multiplex’s Europe business. “One Decade to Act is based on taking practical, evidence-based steps founded on climate science, research and collaboration. We must promote cultural and behavioural change within and beyond our business, working closely with our clients and supply chain to achieve these goals together.”

To ensure that the plan involves actions and not just words, One Decade to Act will be delivered through a Climate Action Management Framework to ensure Multiplex’s board and management teams govern progress against its carbon goals and targets.

