Multiplex wins £400m Westminster development

CGI of The Broadway

The Broadway development in Westminster is a mixed-use development of 268 apartments, 142,000 sq ft of commercial and retail space, public realm and a new thoroughfare linking Victoria Street with St James’s Park tube station

Designed by Squire+Partners, with Robert Bird Group as structural engineer, the scheme secured planning consent in 2016. Multiplex was selected as main contractor by developer Northacre following a nine-month single-stage competitive tender process.

Northacre is aacting as developer for BL Development Limited, an investment vehicle controlled by Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) of the United Arab Emirates. ADFG acquired New Scotland Yard from the Mayor of London’s Office for Policing and Crime in December 2014 for £370m.

The development will provide views of the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, St James’s Park, Horse Guards Parade and Green Park.

The former tower block on the site has already been demolished and piling for the new development has just completed. Multiplex is set to take possession of the site in January 2019 and the project is scheduled for completion in December 2021.

David Harman, Northacre’s development director for The Broadway, said: “We are delighted to announce the selection of Multiplex as our preferred main contractor to deliver this landmark development in central London. This is a major milestone for the project and demonstrates our commitment to delivering a world-class, vibrant destination located in one of the capital’s most exciting areas.

“We look forward to working alongside Multiplex to realise our vision and see them forge ahead with construction. To date, all milestones have been delivered ahead of programme, from securing planning consent in 2016, completing demolition of the existing 1960s’ 22-storey building in 2017 and more recently finishing the piling phase in June 2018.”

Multiplex chief executive Ashley Muldoon said: “We are incredibly proud to have been selected by Northacre to assist them in transforming this key part of Westminster. Our role is to support them and their professional teams in delivering their vision for the project.”