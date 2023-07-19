Multiplex's starts Stanhope's Southbank makeover

76 Southbank, the old IBM building, is being remodelled

76 Southbank was built as the marketing centre for IBM in 1983. Designed by Sir Denys Lasdun, it is now Grade II listed.

Over the next 18 months, Multiplex will remodel, extend and refurbish the building for offices, with 80% of the existing structure preserved. The transformation has been designed by AHMM.

The development is targeting BREEAM Outstanding certification and has a NABERS Design Reviewed Target Rating of 5 Stars. It encompasses a circular economy approach, including efforts to maximise off-site fabrication of key building elements such as façade and MEP systems to minimise waste on site. It is also procuring second-hand steel.

The development will have 50,000 sq ft of outdoor terraces, providing occupants with panoramic river views, and will incorporate biophilic landscaping. It has been designed with a double-height entrance lobby and centrepiece staircase serving as a visual focal point.

Stanhope project director Nick Jarman said: “This project represents a significant milestone in our commitment to transforming historic buildings into vibrant, sustainable spaces that promote innovation and wellbeing. With the expertise of Multiplex and our shared vision, we are confident that 76 Southbank will become a premier office destination, showcasing the perfect blend of heritage and contemporary design."

Multiplex project director Matt Price added: “Having worked closely with the development team throughout the pre-construction and demolition stages of the project, we’ve now taken over management of the site, marking a significant milestone in the construction journey, ahead of the existing structure going back up and superstructure works commencing.”

