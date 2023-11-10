Murphy 4 dispute settled

Murphy 4 protesters at the Institution of Civil Engineers in London during a meeting of the British Tunnelling Society in September

The compensation deal, accepted in lieu of reinstatement, brings to end more than a year of dispute, which has prompted demonstrations at Murphy sites and industry events around the UK and Ireland.

Four Unite union members employed by Murphy International Ltd (MIL) in Ireland were dismissed from the Aughinish Alumunia site in September 2022 after organising a meeting of 15 workers to discuss Murphy’s payment, or non-payment, of travel and subsistence payments.

The dispute has been settled following negotiations between Murphy International and the union.

While the terms of the settlement are confidential, Murphy issued a statement agreed by both sides, stating: “The parties are happy to confirm that the dispute arising out of the dismissal of Niall McCormack, Paddy Maloney, Thomas Power and Frank Buckley by MIL from Aughinish Alumnia site in August/September 2022 has been settled following negotiations between the respondent and Unite the union. The terms of the settlement are confidential, other than the parties being entitled to say that following rejection of reinstatement by the complainants, compensation has been paid by the respondent to the individuals.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite left no stone unturned to secure the vindication of our members in Ireland who were dismissed by the Murphy group of companies on what Unite believed to be spurious grounds.

“This outcome totally vindicates Unite’s approach of never backing down – but instead giving total and unwavering support to our Unite reps.

“Using Unite Leverage we took the fight to Murphy’s - at the heart of their operation at home and abroad.”

