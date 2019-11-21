Murphy builds site hut fleet

Murphy Plant, part of J Murphy & Sons, has bought twenty 20ft static units and five 12ft mobiles units from AJC EasyCabin.

This latest order means that Murphy Plant now has more than 100 EasyCabin cabins in its fleet. The new units will be deployed around the country to take the place of cabins currently hired in.

Murphy Plant managing director Mike Carpenter said: “The reliability of our current units has been excellent and our team consistently comment on the high quality of the finish.”

EasyCabin is the brand name for static and mobile welfare accommodation units manufactured in Luton by AJC Trailers.

