Murphy expands its Kubota fleet

The multi-million-pound investment takes the size of Murphy’s Kubota fleet of mini-excavators past 250 units. The machines have been supplied by independent Kubota dealer Shellplant.

Nick Fitzpatrick, head of operations at Murphy Plant, said: “We have worked in partnership with Shellplant and Kubota now for over 20 years, so this latest deal was a straightforward decision for us after a thorough procurement process and I am delighted to continue our long-standing partnership.Aside from the fact that Kubota machines have one of the best reputations on the market for quality and reliability, our operators also trust Kubota machines to help get the job done, whatever the application.”

Kubota’s market leading range of mini-excavators – the KX and U Series – range from the 0.8t category up to 8t.

Julian Payne at Shellplant said: “All the new Kubota machines Murphy has purchased have a high specification to maximise operator efficiency, increase health and safety and exceed strict site regulations. This includes 360-degree cameras, movement sensors, green beacons and white noise alarms for example. The 8-tonne and 5-tonne models also feature the Data tag security system.”