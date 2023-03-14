Murphy specifies RCIs on all new earthmovers

Murphy's new excavators all have rated capacity indicators

Murphy has recently invested more than £4m on new Komatsu excavators ranging from 13 to 36 tonnes, all of which will come installed with the Xwatch XW5 safety device.

Murphy Plant managing director Brendan Sugrue said: “Moving forward, Murphy Plant will mandate the Xwatch XW5 height, slew and RCI (rated capacity indicator) on all new machinery added to our fleet.”

He said: “I was genuinely blown away by the system. It was simple to use and there are far more safety features than other products in the market – a lot of innovation has gone into producing the XW5.

“The XW5 system supports a ‘lifting’ beacon, which is active when the RCI is enabled. This simple system means that you don’t have to be an expert to know that if the beacon is not flashing the operator is in dig mode and not using the RCI – so at glance you can see if they are following the correct protocol.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk