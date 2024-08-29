Murphy to replace Stockport roundabout bridge

Stockport's Greek Street roundabout is also a bridge – and it is being replaced

Network Rail is investing £16m to replace an unusual bridge that takes the Greek Street roundabout in Stockport over the West Coast main line.

The original bridge, constructed in 1958, has reached the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

J Murphy & Sons has been appointed main contractor for the scheme. Enabling works will begin in December, with main works stating in early 2025.

From spring 2025, the Greek Street roundabout will be closed to traffic for approximately one year. Rail closures will also be required during Easter, summer and autumn 2025.

Most motorist using the Greek Street roundabout may not even realise that they are on a bridge over the railway.

Demolishing and rebuilding the 58-metre-wide bridge will be a complex process, Network Rail says. Murphy will construct a temporary bridge to reroute existing utility services such as water and electricity. Then, the road layout will be removed in a way that does not damage the bridge structure while the railway is in operation.

Next summer, over 20 days in August 2025, the bridge, which is made of about 200 concrete beams, will be demolished and the new bridge will be installed. Then, the team will redirect the utility services, waterproof the bridge and reinstate the road.

“It is a huge job,” said Olivia Boland, Network Rail’s project sponsor.

