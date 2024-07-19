Muse appoint midlands director

Lisa Turley

Lisa Turley has joined Muse from Lendlease Europe, with more than 15 years’ experience on major residential and mixed-use projects.

Muse’s new recruit was part of the team that delivered the recently approved £1.9bn Smithfield regeneration in Birmingham.

Muse has been named the preferred regeneration partner for Mell Square in Solihull town centre, which will see the creation of a new neighbourhood, and Arden Cross – the £3.2bn regeneration facilitated by the new HS2 interchange station.

ECF – the partnership between Muse, Legal & General and Homes England – has also been identified as regeneration partner for Wolverhampton’s City Centre West regeneration scheme.

Maggie Grogan, managing director of Muse in the midlands, said: “With 15 years’ experience delivering complex and high-profile placemaking, Lisa will add real value to our team. With very recent experience working in partnership with Birmingham City Council and supporting delivery at scale, Lisa is well-placed to support our growth.”

Lisa Turley said: “Muse has a reputation across the industry as an ambitious and passionate regeneration partner. Muse’s regional pipeline is impressive. It’s an opportunity to drive real change in communities across the West Midlands by focussing on social value, sustainability, and economic growth. Seeing the growth and development of the business in the Midlands over the last two years, now is an exciting time to get involved.”

