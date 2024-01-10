Muse JV makes progress in Birkenhead

Birkenhead's old House of Fraser is coming down

Specialist contractor Forshaw Demolition has already completed the internal fixtures soft-strip of the site and has begun demolition of the building from the rear car park, continuing to work from the back of the old department store. The front elevation is due to be demolished in the coming weeks.

The works started on 1st November 2023 and are expected to run for 16 weeks, with an estimated completion date of March 2024.

This comes two months after the initial phase of the town centre regeneration work by Wirral Growth Company was delivered when two new office buildings, totalling 150,000 sq ft, were handed over to Wirral Council.

Wirral Growth Company is a 50:50 joint venture between Wirral Council and Morgan Sindall’s placemaking subsidiary, Muse, set up to manage the regeneration of Birkenhead town centre.

It is funded through the Future High Streets Fund, delivered through the Department for Levelling-Up, Housing & Communities.

Muse director of development management Steven Knowles said: “Last autumn we were pleased to see the completion of the first phase, marked by the handing over of the two most sustainable office budlings in the Liverpool region. And with the demolition of the former House of Fraser building now underway, Muse is continuing to drive positive change which will create a brighter Birkenhead for local traders, businesses, and residents.

“The town will benefit from this regeneration which is fit for the future, all centred around delivering innovative spaces for residents to enjoy and where businesses can thrive.”

Chair of Wirral Council’s economy, regeneration and housing committee, Cllr Tony Jones, said: “The regeneration of Birkenhead is, of course, a strategic priority for the council and I’m extremely pleased to witness this next step in the evolution of our town. As the demolition of the former House of Fraser building gets underway, it is full steam ahead towards a responsibly regenerated town centre that will benefit generations to come.”

