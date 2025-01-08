Muse JV signs Northampton regeneration agreement

West Northamptonshire Council has signed a development management services agreement (DMSA) with ECF for the Greyfriars area of Northampton.

A formal development agreement is expected to be signed by the summer.

ECF has already been helping the council with its plans for Greyfriars. The DMSA enables ECF to develop more detailed strategies ahead of entering into a development agreement.

The Greyfriars regeneration area covers 25 acres and includes the site of the former Greyfriars bus station, which was demolished in 2015, as well as the Mayorhold and Victoria Street car parks, Corn Exchange, Belgrave House, and East and West Islands.

The aim is to bring new use to derelict buildings: the Corn Exchange will become an arts and culture centre; Belgrave House will be a ‘business incubator’, offering work space for small and/or new businesses. Plans also include a new outdoor amphitheatre to anchor new public spaces. There will also be new homes, shops, cafes and restaurants.

Cllr Dan Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The vision we have for Greyfriars is ambitious and transformative, and with ECF's expertise, we are confident in delivering a project that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance the cultural offering for community. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this regeneration will have on Northampton and sharing more exciting developments with the community as we progress."

ECF Midlands managing director Maggie Grogan said: “Since announcing our partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we’ve been working closely and collaboratively to explore potential delivery solutions for Greyfriars.

“We see clearly the opportunity Greyfriars presents and have made real progress. Entering a DMSA will accelerate our work and further strengthens our approach. We expect 2025 to be an exciting year and look forward to sharing more with the community in due course.”

