Muse JV to lead Wolverhampton regeneration

Wolverhamton city centre [image from prospectus]

Transformation of the west side of the city into a new City Centre West Quarter is set to deliver around 1,000 new homes, along with leisure, retail and public spaces.

English Cities Fund (ECF) is a joint venture between placemaker Muse, insurance group Legal & General and government agency Homes England.

Council approval of the partnership follows a memorandum of understanding between ECF and the council in March 2023 to review potential development sites in the city.

Subject to heads of terms being agreed, the council and ECF will work to develop a strategic brief for the first phase of the scheme. This initial proposal will inform an outline planning application, together with a detailed phase one planning application.

Development opportunities in the west side have been identified on Birch Street, Darlington Street, Fold Street, the Markets Area, Little Brickkiln Street and Church Street.

Muse regional managing director Maggie Grogan said: “This is the first partnership to be announced by ECF in the West Midlands. It demonstrates our commitment to Wolverhampton and the wider region. We have already developed a close relationship with the council and look forward to working together to leverage regeneration for the benefit of all Wolverhampton’s communities.”

Council leader Stephen Simkins added: “The Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus presents an ambitious vision of how the city can grow – highlighting opportunities to build on the levels of public and private sector investment already on site or in the pipeline in Wolverhampton.

“Agreeing a partnership with English Cities Fund has the potential to attract significant investment and create new jobs across Wolverhampton – and it is important that we capitalise on the city’s pathfinder status referenced in the government’s February 2022 Levelling Up white paper, with the opportunities for investment that presents.

“A City Centre West scheme can provide a wide range of benefits with the introduction of new housing, new jobs, and opportunities as well as the social and economic benefits in linking the city back into the surrounding suburbs at precision and pace.”

