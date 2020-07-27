Muse secures funding for New Victoria

Muse Development's New Victoria scheme next to Manchester Victoria railway station

Muse and its main contractor Vinci can now start work on the first phase of its £185m New Victoria scheme in Manchester city centre, which is being delivered in partnership with Network Rail with support from Manchester City Council and Homes England.

The first phase of the scheme is 450,000 sq ft of residential development next to Manchester Victoria train station on land being purchased from Network Rail. Construction is expected to complete in 2023.

The New Victoria development will have 520 flats in two tower blocks of 20 and 25 storeys..

Proposals are also underway to bring forward the second phase of the wider New Victoria scheme which will include a 150,000 sq ft Grade A eight-storey office building.

Morgan Sindall Group chief executive John Morgan said: "We are pleased to have agreed our second major forward funded deal in recent weeks, which further reinforces our regeneration strategy. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver a transformational scheme on an underutilised site in the heart of Manchester’s city centre.”

