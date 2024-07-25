  1. Instagram
Thu July 25 2024

  3. Muse's £100m Prestwich Village scheme approved

14 hours Bury Council has approved plans for a £100m overhaul of the Longfield Centre site in Prestwich.

Artist's impression of the plan
Prestwich Regeneration LLP, a joint venture between maker Muse and Bury Council, has been cleared to build new retail space, community facilities and housing on a site off Bury New Road in Prestwich.

The final plans approved by the local planning authority include:

  • A community hub including a library and flexible community space that can be used for events, clubs and art and culture and potentially a health centre.
  • A new village square, with space for pop-up events like markets, festivals, exhibitions and live performances.
  • A market hall providing smaller spaces for local retailers.
  • Around 200 new homes.

Bury Council leader Eamonn O'Brien said: “These are truly transformative plans which will reshape Prestwich village - from new housing to shops, leisure facilities and a better living environment.

“Regeneration of our town centres is a crucial part of ensuring that the whole of our borough can prosper and thrive for many generations to come, and we’re looking forward to working with our partners to bring the new Prestwich to life.”

