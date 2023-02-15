M&Y to build £7.9m extra care development

The planned Wigan extra care facility

The development, to be built on the former site of Shevington Community Primary School on Miles Lane in Wigan, will have 32 apartments of varying sizes and communal areas for socialising.

The contract includes demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a new shared access road.

Work on site is expected to start next month and be completed in mid-2024.

This will be M&Y’s second development with Wigan Council, having completed their Brackley House development in early 2022. The St Helens company, better known for its maintenance work, stepped in to finish 17 council houses, following the collapse of Cruden Construction in 2020.

M&Y construction director Chris Mellor said: “This is a fantastic win for M&Y, and we’re absolutely delighted to be working with Wigan Council again. It speaks to the strength of our knowledgeable construction team, who bring experience from multiple sectors including healthcare and education, that we’ve been selected to deliver this exciting new extra care scheme.”

