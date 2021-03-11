National Grid favours nine for electricity construction framework

Typical cabling works delivered as part of the framework (image from Morgan Sindall)

National Grid’s RIIO-2 Electricity Construction EPC framework covers the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, project management, construction, erection and commissioning of overhead lines, undergrounding and/or substation works between 2021 and 2026.

The initial term of the framework is five years from April 2021, with a further option for a two year extension. It is expected to be worth more than £1.5bn.

RIIO2 is the second five-year regulatory period set down by industry watchdog Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets). RIIO stand for Revenue=Incentives+Innovation+Outputs.

The chosen suppliers for Electricity Construction EPC framework are:

Lot 1: Overhead Lines

Babcock Networks

Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Lot 2: Undergrounding

Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Murphy Power Networks

VolkerInfra

Lot 3: Substations

Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions

Morrison Utility Services & Jacobs UK Unincorporated Joint Venture

Vinci Construction & Omexom Unincorporated Joint Venture

Murphy Power Networks

Linxon UK

Burns & McDonnell (UK) Europe

Simon Smith, managing director of Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured a position on this framework. We are looking forward to continuing to build on our long-term relationship with National Grid, working collaboratively with them to deliver a clean and efficient electricity transmission network and supporting the UK’s transition to greener energy to achieve net zero by 2050.”

