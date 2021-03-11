  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu March 11 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. National Grid favours nine for electricity construction framework

10 hours National Grid has selected nine companies to supply construction-related services over the next five years.

Typical cabling works delivered as part of the framework (image from Morgan Sindall)
Typical cabling works delivered as part of the framework (image from Morgan Sindall)

National Grid’s RIIO-2 Electricity Construction EPC framework covers the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, project management, construction, erection and commissioning of overhead lines, undergrounding and/or substation works between 2021 and 2026.

The initial term of the framework is five years from April 2021, with a further option for a two year extension. It is expected to be worth more than £1.5bn.

RIIO2 is the second five-year regulatory period set down by industry watchdog Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets). RIIO stand for Revenue=Incentives+Innovation+Outputs.

The chosen suppliers for Electricity Construction EPC framework are:

Lot 1: Overhead Lines

  • Babcock Networks
  • Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions
  • Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Lot 2: Undergrounding

  • Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions
  • Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
  • Murphy Power Networks
  • VolkerInfra

Lot 3: Substations

  • Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions
  • Morrison Utility Services & Jacobs UK Unincorporated Joint Venture
  • Vinci Construction & Omexom Unincorporated Joint Venture
  • Murphy Power Networks
  • Linxon UK
  • Burns & McDonnell (UK) Europe

Simon Smith, managing director of Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured a position on this framework. We are looking forward to continuing to build on our long-term relationship with National Grid, working collaboratively with them to deliver a clean and efficient electricity transmission network and supporting the UK’s transition to greener energy to achieve net zero by 2050.”

