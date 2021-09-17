National Highways switches to new £3.6bn framework

National Highways (formerly Highways England) is planning to release £3.6bn of road work on England’s motorways and trunk roads to 50 approved contractors over the next six years.
The new scheme delivery framework (SDF) replaces the soon to expire existing contract mechanisms, known as the construction works framework (CWF), design services contracts (DSC) and asset support contract (ASC).
Duncan Smith, acting operations director at National Highways, said: “Today’s announcement marks the start of a new way to keep the country’s motorways and major A-roads in top condition by delivering the largest and most comprehensive renewals programme we have ever embarked on.
“The scheme delivery eFramework will allow us to deliver these vital activities, ensuring the Strategic Road Network remains safe and serviceable, so road users can continue enjoying the benefits of smooth, reliable journeys.”
Approximately 23% of the overall framework value has been awarded to SMEs, National Highways said.
Duncan Smith added: “The framework offers a blend of large capital work along with smaller specialist opportunities that maximises the ability for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to develop a direct relationship with National Highways, driving growth within the industry and introducing more innovation.”
The framework is split into four bands:
- Band A - Civil Engineering and Drainage
- Band B - Temporary Traffic Management and Road Restraint Systems
- Band C – Specialist works
- Band D – Design
Within each band there are between two and seven lots. The lots are then subdivided into geographically focused sublots. Award values for the 50 suppliers vary between £1m and £144m, highlighting how the framework enables SMEs to operate side by side with larger companies.
The 16 lots in total are:
- Lot 1.1 General Civil Engineering (super region)
- Lot 1.2 General Civil Engineering (region)
- Lot 2 Drainage
- Lot 3.1 Temporary Traffic Management (super region)
- Lot 3.2 Temporary Traffic Management (region)
- Lot 4.1 Road Restraint Systems and Fencing (super region)
- Lot 4.2 Road Restraint Systems and Fencing (region)
- Lot 5 Landscaping and Ecology
- Lot 6 Road Markings
- Lot 7 Road Lighting and Electrical
- Lot 8 Structures Waterproofing and Expansion Joints
- Lot 9 Technology (incl Traffic Signals)
- Lot 10 Structures, Structural Services and Concrete Repairs
- Lot 11 Cathodic Protection
- Lot 12.1 Design Services (region)
- Lot 12.2 Design Services (super region)
The full list of contractors on the framework is shown below.
South East
|Band
|Sublot
|Name
|Location
|1st Place Supplier
|2nd Place Supplier
|A
|1.1/S
|General Civil Engineering Super Region
|South
|Eurovia Infrastructure Ltd
|MJ Church Plant Ltd
|A
|1.2/SE
|General Civil Engineering
|South East
|Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited
|A
|2/SE
|Drainage
|South East
|Interserve Construction Limited
|B
|3.1/S
|Traffic Management Super Region
|South
|H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd
|Chevron Traffic Management Limited
|B
|3.2/SE
|Traffic Management
|South East
|Kier Highways Limited
|B
|4.1/S
|Road Restraint Systems Super Region
|South
|Forest Traffic Services Ltd
|H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd
|B
|4.2/SE
|Road Restraint Systems
|South East
|R&W Civil Engineering
|C
|5/3
|Landscape & Ecology
|Area 3
|A Cones Ltd
|PJ Chaffin ltd
|C
|5/4
|Landscape & Ecology
|Area 4
|A Cones Ltd
|PJ Chaffin ltd
|C
|6/SE
|Road Markings
|South East
|WJ North Ltd
|Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd
|C
|7/3
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|Area 3
|Mway Communications Ltd
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|7/4
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|Area 4
|Mway Communications Ltd
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|8/3
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|Area 3
|Route One Infrastructure Ltd
|Metrail construction
|C
|8/4
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|Area 4
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|Universal Sealants Ltd
|C
|9/3
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 3
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|VVB Engineering Limited
|C
|9/4
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 4
|Mway Communications Ltd
|VVB Engineering Limited
|C
|10/3
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|Area 3
|VolkerLaser
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|C
|10/4
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|Area 4
|VolkerLaser
|Freyssinet Limited
|C
|11/4
|Cathodic Protection
|Area 4
|VolkerLaser
|D
|12.1/SE
|Design Services
|South East
|Jacobs Engineering UK ltd
|D
|12.2/S
|Design Services Super Region
|South
|WSP UK Limited
Midlands
|Band
|Sublot
|Name
|Location
|1st Place Supplier
|2nd Place Supplier
|A
|1.1/C
|General Civil Engineering Super Region
|Central
|Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd
|Carnell Support Service Ltd
|A
|1.2/M
|General Civil Engineering
|Midlands
|North Midland Construction plc
|A
|2/M
|Drainage
|Midlands
|Galliford Try Highways
|B
|3.1/C
|Traffic Management Super Region
|Central
|Chevron Traffic Management Limited
|No Supplier – Contingency in place
|B
|3.2/M
|Traffic Management
|Midlands
|Kier Highways Limited
|B
|4.1/C
|Road Restraint Systems Super Region
|Central
|Amalgamated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail)
|Colas Limited
|B
|4.2/M
|Road Restraint Systems
|Midlands
|Joe Roocroft and sons
|C
|5/M
|Landscape & Ecology
|Midlands
|Acones Ltd
|AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd
|C
|6/M
|Road Markings
|Midlands
|WJ North Ltd
|Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd
|C
|7/7
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|Area 7
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Crown Highways
|C
|7/9
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|Area 9
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Crown Highways
|C
|8/7
|"Structures, Waterproofing &
|Expansion Joints"
|Area 7
|Route One Infrastructure Ltd
|metrail construction
|C
|8/9
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|Area 9
|Route One Infrastructure Ltd
|VolkerLaser
|C
|9/7
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 7
|Crown Highways
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|9/9
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 9
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Mway Communications Ltd
|C
|10/7
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|Area 7
|Balvac Ltd
|VolkerLaser
|C
|10/9
|"Structures, Structural Services &
|Concrete Repairs"
|Area 9
|Concrete Repairs Limited
|VolkerLaser
|C
|11/7
|Cathodic Protection
|Area 7
|Concrete Repairs Limited
|C
|11/9
|Cathodic Protection
|Area 9
|Concrete Repairs Limited
|VolkerLaser
|D
|12.1/M
|Design Services
|Midlands
|Amey OW Ltd
|D
|12.2/C
|Design Services Super Region
|Central
|Jacobs Engineering UK ltd
South West
|Band
|Sublot
|Name
|Location
|1st Place Supplier
|2nd Place Supplier
|A
|1.1/S
|General Civil Engineering Super Region
|South
|Eurovia Infrastructure Ltd
|MJ Church Plant Ltd
|A
|1.2/SW
|General Civil Engineering
|South West
|Dyer & Butler Ltd
|A
|2/SW
|Drainage
|South West
|North Midland Construction plc
|B
|3.1/S
|Traffic Management Super Region
|South
|H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd
|Chevron Traffic Management Limited
|B
|3.2/SW
|Traffic Management
|South West
|Forest Traffic Services Ltd
|B
|4.1/S
|Road Restraint Systems Super Region
|South
|Forest Traffic Services Ltd
|H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd
|B
|4.2/SW
|Road Restraint Systems
|South West
|R&W Civil Engineering
|C
|5/SW
|Landscape & Ecology
|South West
|A Cones Ltd
|AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd
|C
|6/SW
|Road Markings
|South West
|WJ North Ltd
|Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd
|C
|7/SW
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|South West
|Mway Communications Ltd
|SSE Enterprise Contracting
|C
|8/SW
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|South West
|Metrail construction
|Universal Sealants Ltd
|C
|9/SW
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|South West
|Mway Communications Ltd
|No Supplier – Contingency in place
|C
|10/SW
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|South West
|Concrete Repairs Limited
|Freyssinet Limited
|D
|12.1/SW
|Design Services
|South West
|Amey OW Ltd
|D
|12.2/S
|Design Services Super Region
|South
|WSP UK Limited
East
|Band
|Sublot
|Name
|Location
|1st Place Supplier
|2nd Place Supplier
|A
|1.1/C
|General Civil Engineering Super Region
|Central
|Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd
|Carnell Support Service Ltd
|A
|1.2/E
|General Civil Engineering
|East
|John Graham Construction Ltd
|A
|2/E
|Drainage
|East
|Volkerfitzpatrick
|B
|3.1/C
|Traffic Management Super Region
|Central
|Chevron Traffic Management Limited
|No Supplier – Contingency in place
|B
|3.2/E
|Traffic Management
|East
|Forest Traffic Services Ltd
|B
|4.1/C
|Road Restraint Systems Super Region
|Central
|Amalgamated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail)
|Colas Limited
|B
|4.2/E
|Road Restraint Systems
|East
|Joe Roocroft and sons
|C
|5/E
|Landscape & Ecology
|East
|PJ Chaffin ltd
|Ground Control Ltd
|C
|6/E
|Road Markings
|East
|Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd
|No Supplier – Contingency in place
|C
|7/E
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|East
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|VVB Engineering Limited
|C
|8/E
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|East
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|Universal Sealants Ltd
|C
|9/E
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|East
|Crown Highways
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|10/E
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|East
|Balvac Ltd
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|D
|12.1/E
|Design Services
|East
|WSP UK Limited
|D
|12.2/C
|Design Services Super Region
|Central
|Jacobs Engineering UK ltd
North West
|Band
|Sublot
|Name
|Location
|1st Place Supplier
|2nd Place Supplier
|A
|1.1/N
|General Civil Engineering Super Region
|North
|Osbourne Infrastructure Limited
|Galliford Try Highways
|A
|1.2/NW
|General Civil Engineering
|North West
|A E Yates
|A
|2/NW
|Drainage
|North West
|Dyer & Butler Ltd
|B
|3.1/N
|Traffic Management Super Region
|North
|Tarmac Trading Limited
|H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd
|B
|3.2/NW
|Traffic Management
|North West
|Premier Traffic Management
|B
|4.1/N
|Road Restraint Systems Super Region
|North
|Colas Limited
|Joe Roocroft and sons
|B
|4.2/NW
|Road Restraint Systems
|North West
|Amalgmated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail)
|C
|5/10
|Landscape & Ecology
|Area 10
|Green Valley Arborists Ltd
|Ground Control Ltd
|C
|5/13
|Landscape & Ecology
|Area 13
|AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd
|Green Valley Arborists Ltd
|C
|6/NW
|Road Markings
|North West
|WJ North Ltd
|Premier Roadmarkings Limited
|C
|7/NW
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|North West
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Crown Highways
|C
|8/10
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|Area 10
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|VolkerLaser
|C
|8/13
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|Area 13
|Route One Infrastructure Ltd
|VolkerLaser
|C
|9/10
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 10
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|9/13
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 13
|Crown Highways
|Telent Technology Services Limited
|C
|10/10
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|Area 10
|Concrete Repairs Limited
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|C
|10/13
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|Area 13
|Balvac Ltd
|Freyssinet Limited
|D
|12.1/NW
|Design Services
|North West
|WSP UK Limited
|D
|12.2/N
|Design Services Super Region
|North
|Kier Highways Limited
North East
|Band
|Sublot
|Name
|Location
|1st Place Supplier
|2nd Place Supplier
|A
|1.1/N
|General Civil Engineering Super Region
|North
|Osbourne Infrastructure Limited
|Galliford Try Highways
|A
|1.2/NE
|General Civil Engineering
|North East
|Interserve Construction Limited
|A
|2/NE
|Drainage
|North East
|Carnell Support Service Ltd
|B
|3.1/N
|"Traffic Management Super Region"
|North
|Tarmac Trading Limited
|H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd
|B
|3.2/NE
|Traffic Management
|North East
|Premier Traffic Management
|B
|4.1/N
|Road Restraint Systems Super Region
|North
|Colas Limited
|Joe Roocroft and sons
|B
|4.2/NE
|Road Restraint Systems
|North East
|"Amalgamated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail)"
|C
|5/12
|Landscape & Ecology
|Area 12
|Green Valley Arborists Ltd
|Ground Control Ltd
|C
|5/14
|Landscape & Ecology
|Area 14
|AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd
|Green Valley Arborists Ltd
|C
|6/NE
|Road Markings
|North East
|Premier Roadmarkings Limited
|Jointline Limited
|C
|7/12
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|Area 12
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Crown Highways
|C
|7/14
|Road Lighting & Electrical
|Area 14
|Mway Communications Ltd
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|8/NE
|Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints
|North East
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|Metrail construction
|C
|9/12
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 12
|J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd
|Mway Communications Ltd
|C
|9/14
|Technology (inc Traffic Signals)
|Area 14
|Crown Highways
|Mason Street Furniture Ltd
|C
|10/12
|Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs
|Area 12
|Concrete Repairs Limited
|Winvic Construction Ltd
|C
|10/14
|"Structures, Structural Services &
|Concrete Repairs"
|Area 14
|Balvac Ltd
|Freyssinet Limited
|D
|12.1/NE
|Design Services
|North East
|Jacobs Engineering UK ltd
|D
|12.2/N
|Design Services Super Region
|North
|Kier Highways Limited
