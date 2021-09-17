National Highways switches to new £3.6bn framework

National Highways (formerly Highways England) is planning to release £3.6bn of road work on England’s motorways and trunk roads to 50 approved contractors over the next six years.

The new scheme delivery framework (SDF) replaces the soon to expire existing contract mechanisms, known as the construction works framework (CWF), design services contracts (DSC) and asset support contract (ASC).

Duncan Smith, acting operations director at National Highways, said: “Today’s announcement marks the start of a new way to keep the country’s motorways and major A-roads in top condition by delivering the largest and most comprehensive renewals programme we have ever embarked on.

“The scheme delivery eFramework will allow us to deliver these vital activities, ensuring the Strategic Road Network remains safe and serviceable, so road users can continue enjoying the benefits of smooth, reliable journeys.”

Approximately 23% of the overall framework value has been awarded to SMEs, National Highways said.

Duncan Smith added: “The framework offers a blend of large capital work along with smaller specialist opportunities that maximises the ability for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to develop a direct relationship with National Highways, driving growth within the industry and introducing more innovation.”

The framework is split into four bands:

Band A - Civil Engineering and Drainage

Band B - Temporary Traffic Management and Road Restraint Systems

Band C – Specialist works

Band D – Design



Within each band there are between two and seven lots. The lots are then subdivided into geographically focused sublots. Award values for the 50 suppliers vary between £1m and £144m, highlighting how the framework enables SMEs to operate side by side with larger companies.

The 16 lots in total are:

Lot 1.1 General Civil Engineering (super region)

Lot 1.2 General Civil Engineering (region)

Lot 2 Drainage

Lot 3.1 Temporary Traffic Management (super region)

Lot 3.2 Temporary Traffic Management (region)

Lot 4.1 Road Restraint Systems and Fencing (super region)

Lot 4.2 Road Restraint Systems and Fencing (region)

Lot 5 Landscaping and Ecology

Lot 6 Road Markings

Lot 7 Road Lighting and Electrical

Lot 8 Structures Waterproofing and Expansion Joints

Lot 9 Technology (incl Traffic Signals)

Lot 10 Structures, Structural Services and Concrete Repairs

Lot 11 Cathodic Protection

Lot 12.1 Design Services (region)

Lot 12.2 Design Services (super region)

The full list of contractors on the framework is shown below.

South East

Band Sublot Name Location 1st Place Supplier 2nd Place Supplier A 1.1/S General Civil Engineering Super Region South Eurovia Infrastructure Ltd MJ Church Plant Ltd A 1.2/SE General Civil Engineering South East Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited A 2/SE Drainage South East Interserve Construction Limited B 3.1/S Traffic Management Super Region South H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd Chevron Traffic Management Limited B 3.2/SE Traffic Management South East Kier Highways Limited B 4.1/S Road Restraint Systems Super Region South Forest Traffic Services Ltd H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd B 4.2/SE Road Restraint Systems South East R&W Civil Engineering C 5/3 Landscape & Ecology Area 3 A Cones Ltd PJ Chaffin ltd C 5/4 Landscape & Ecology Area 4 A Cones Ltd PJ Chaffin ltd C 6/SE Road Markings South East WJ North Ltd Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd C 7/3 Road Lighting & Electrical Area 3 Mway Communications Ltd Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 7/4 Road Lighting & Electrical Area 4 Mway Communications Ltd Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 8/3 Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints Area 3 Route One Infrastructure Ltd Metrail construction C 8/4 Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints Area 4 Winvic Construction Ltd Universal Sealants Ltd C 9/3 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 3 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd VVB Engineering Limited C 9/4 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 4 Mway Communications Ltd VVB Engineering Limited C 10/3 Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs Area 3 VolkerLaser Winvic Construction Ltd C 10/4 Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs Area 4 VolkerLaser Freyssinet Limited C 11/4 Cathodic Protection Area 4 VolkerLaser D 12.1/SE Design Services South East Jacobs Engineering UK ltd D 12.2/S Design Services Super Region South WSP UK Limited

Midlands

Band Sublot Name Location 1st Place Supplier 2nd Place Supplier A 1.1/C General Civil Engineering Super Region Central Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd Carnell Support Service Ltd A 1.2/M General Civil Engineering Midlands North Midland Construction plc A 2/M Drainage Midlands Galliford Try Highways B 3.1/C Traffic Management Super Region Central Chevron Traffic Management Limited No Supplier – Contingency in place B 3.2/M Traffic Management Midlands Kier Highways Limited B 4.1/C Road Restraint Systems Super Region Central Amalgamated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail) Colas Limited B 4.2/M Road Restraint Systems Midlands Joe Roocroft and sons C 5/M Landscape & Ecology Midlands Acones Ltd AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd C 6/M Road Markings Midlands WJ North Ltd Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd C 7/7 Road Lighting & Electrical Area 7 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Crown Highways C 7/9 Road Lighting & Electrical Area 9 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Crown Highways C 8/7 "Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints" Area 7 Route One Infrastructure Ltd metrail construction C 8/9 Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints Area 9 Route One Infrastructure Ltd VolkerLaser C 9/7 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 7 Crown Highways Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 9/9 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 9 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Mway Communications Ltd C 10/7 Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs Area 7 Balvac Ltd VolkerLaser C 10/9 "Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs" Area 9 Concrete Repairs Limited VolkerLaser C 11/7 Cathodic Protection Area 7 Concrete Repairs Limited C 11/9 Cathodic Protection Area 9 Concrete Repairs Limited VolkerLaser D 12.1/M Design Services Midlands Amey OW Ltd D 12.2/C Design Services Super Region Central Jacobs Engineering UK ltd

South West

Band Sublot Name Location 1st Place Supplier 2nd Place Supplier A 1.1/S General Civil Engineering Super Region South Eurovia Infrastructure Ltd MJ Church Plant Ltd A 1.2/SW General Civil Engineering South West Dyer & Butler Ltd A 2/SW Drainage South West North Midland Construction plc B 3.1/S Traffic Management Super Region South H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd Chevron Traffic Management Limited B 3.2/SW Traffic Management South West Forest Traffic Services Ltd B 4.1/S Road Restraint Systems Super Region South Forest Traffic Services Ltd H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd B 4.2/SW Road Restraint Systems South West R&W Civil Engineering C 5/SW Landscape & Ecology South West A Cones Ltd AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd C 6/SW Road Markings South West WJ North Ltd Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd C 7/SW Road Lighting & Electrical South West Mway Communications Ltd SSE Enterprise Contracting C 8/SW Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints South West Metrail construction Universal Sealants Ltd C 9/SW Technology (inc Traffic Signals) South West Mway Communications Ltd No Supplier – Contingency in place C 10/SW Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs South West Concrete Repairs Limited Freyssinet Limited D 12.1/SW Design Services South West Amey OW Ltd D 12.2/S Design Services Super Region South WSP UK Limited

East

Band Sublot Name Location 1st Place Supplier 2nd Place Supplier A 1.1/C General Civil Engineering Super Region Central Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd Carnell Support Service Ltd A 1.2/E General Civil Engineering East John Graham Construction Ltd A 2/E Drainage East Volkerfitzpatrick B 3.1/C Traffic Management Super Region Central Chevron Traffic Management Limited No Supplier – Contingency in place B 3.2/E Traffic Management East Forest Traffic Services Ltd B 4.1/C Road Restraint Systems Super Region Central Amalgamated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail) Colas Limited B 4.2/E Road Restraint Systems East Joe Roocroft and sons C 5/E Landscape & Ecology East PJ Chaffin ltd Ground Control Ltd C 6/E Road Markings East Wilson & Scott (Highways) Ltd No Supplier – Contingency in place C 7/E Road Lighting & Electrical East Mason Street Furniture Ltd VVB Engineering Limited C 8/E Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints East Winvic Construction Ltd Universal Sealants Ltd C 9/E Technology (inc Traffic Signals) East Crown Highways Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 10/E Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs East Balvac Ltd Winvic Construction Ltd D 12.1/E Design Services East WSP UK Limited D 12.2/C Design Services Super Region Central Jacobs Engineering UK ltd

North West

Band Sublot Name Location 1st Place Supplier 2nd Place Supplier A 1.1/N General Civil Engineering Super Region North Osbourne Infrastructure Limited Galliford Try Highways A 1.2/NW General Civil Engineering North West A E Yates A 2/NW Drainage North West Dyer & Butler Ltd B 3.1/N Traffic Management Super Region North Tarmac Trading Limited H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd B 3.2/NW Traffic Management North West Premier Traffic Management B 4.1/N Road Restraint Systems Super Region North Colas Limited Joe Roocroft and sons B 4.2/NW Road Restraint Systems North West Amalgmated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail) C 5/10 Landscape & Ecology Area 10 Green Valley Arborists Ltd Ground Control Ltd C 5/13 Landscape & Ecology Area 13 AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd Green Valley Arborists Ltd C 6/NW Road Markings North West WJ North Ltd Premier Roadmarkings Limited C 7/NW Road Lighting & Electrical North West J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Crown Highways C 8/10 Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints Area 10 Winvic Construction Ltd VolkerLaser C 8/13 Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints Area 13 Route One Infrastructure Ltd VolkerLaser C 9/10 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 10 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 9/13 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 13 Crown Highways Telent Technology Services Limited C 10/10 Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs Area 10 Concrete Repairs Limited Winvic Construction Ltd C 10/13 Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs Area 13 Balvac Ltd Freyssinet Limited D 12.1/NW Design Services North West WSP UK Limited D 12.2/N Design Services Super Region North Kier Highways Limited

North East

Band Sublot Name Location 1st Place Supplier 2nd Place Supplier A 1.1/N General Civil Engineering Super Region North Osbourne Infrastructure Limited Galliford Try Highways A 1.2/NE General Civil Engineering North East Interserve Construction Limited A 2/NE Drainage North East Carnell Support Service Ltd B 3.1/N "Traffic Management Super Region" North Tarmac Trading Limited H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd B 3.2/NE Traffic Management North East Premier Traffic Management B 4.1/N Road Restraint Systems Super Region North Colas Limited Joe Roocroft and sons B 4.2/NE Road Restraint Systems North East "Amalgamated Construction Ltd (AMCO Rail)" C 5/12 Landscape & Ecology Area 12 Green Valley Arborists Ltd Ground Control Ltd C 5/14 Landscape & Ecology Area 14 AC Landscapes & Treeworks UK Ltd Green Valley Arborists Ltd C 6/NE Road Markings North East Premier Roadmarkings Limited Jointline Limited C 7/12 Road Lighting & Electrical Area 12 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Crown Highways C 7/14 Road Lighting & Electrical Area 14 Mway Communications Ltd Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 8/NE Structures, Waterproofing & Expansion Joints North East Winvic Construction Ltd Metrail construction C 9/12 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 12 J. McCann & Co (Nottm) Ltd Mway Communications Ltd C 9/14 Technology (inc Traffic Signals) Area 14 Crown Highways Mason Street Furniture Ltd C 10/12 Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs Area 12 Concrete Repairs Limited Winvic Construction Ltd C 10/14 "Structures, Structural Services & Concrete Repairs" Area 14 Balvac Ltd Freyssinet Limited D 12.1/NE Design Services North East Jacobs Engineering UK ltd D 12.2/N Design Services Super Region North Kier Highways Limited

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk