National Highways trials intelligent compaction

Putting the new technology to the test in the southwest

The technology uses 3D mapping and sensors to ensure that the right level of compaction is achieved with the first pass of a roller and detects any uneven areas that could cause settlement issues later.

It is being trialled by Galliford Try on a stretch of the A303 between Sparkford and Ilchester that is being widened to dual carriageway.

The machine used in the trial was a Caterpillar CS76B vibratory soil compactor, fitted with Cat machine drive power technology and Cat compaction meter value. Using these features, the driver is able to set a target depth and compaction level required on a screen in the cab. This sets the drive functions so the roller is automated and operates within the required parameters.

Jonathan Davies, paving industry manager at Caterpillar dealer Finning, explained: “Technology increases performance and operational efficiency with the machine operating effectively with reduced fuel consumption. Cat soil compactors have two types of sensors that measure the ground stiffness as well as an accelerometer base system, which is common in the industry, and complemented by a proprietary rolling resistance system so it works particularly well in cohesive and clay like material which is common across the UK.

“Without the use of such technology, the only way to be sure of the compaction level across a site is through random testing, which can cause delays on site and safety issues.”

Funding for the trial came from National Highway’s innovation and modernisation fund.

National Highways head of innovation Claire Hamar said: “We are constantly exploring new innovative ways to design, build and maintain our roads and are committed to making connected and autonomous plant the norm in construction. We believe that embracing innovation is the path to more efficient and safer projects.

“A huge positive that we discovered in the intelligent compaction trial was the improved efficiency and environmental benefits – as work did not need to be repeated so, thanks to the reduced fuel use, we had reduced carbon.

“Not only is the work completed more quickly saving resources and taxpayers’ money but, most importantly, it improves safety and reduces risk.”

Galliford Try innovation and research lead Jon de Souza said: “We believe that connected and autonomous plant has the potential to transform construction over the coming years, improving safety and productivity while reducing carbon emissions. We look forward to continuing our work with National Highways to trial this technology across our infrastructure delivery.”

The technology inside the cab that manages the compaction

