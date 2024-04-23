National kitchen fitter acquired

Nolte Kitchens UK and BKNC come together

BK Nolte Contracts, a leading contracts kitchen installation business, has been acquired by Nolte Kitchens UK.

Wilmslow-based Nolte Kitchens UK is the UK distributor for German manufacturer Nolte Küchen, selling kitchens through its 15 showrooms around the UK.

It was previously a shareholder in Wrexham-based BK Nolte Contracts (BKNC), and a supplier; it has now taken full ownership.

Chris Rushby, managing director of Nolte Kitchens UK, said: “We have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with BKNC for many years, both as an investor in the business and also as a supplier – providing the business and their clients with Nolte high quality contract kitchens and our premium luxury ranges.

“Moving our relationship on, there are many great synergies and subsequent benefits for our contract kitchen customers to come from this latest development. BKNC has an impressive reputation in the contract kitchen installation marketplace with their highly dedicated and experienced trade team, which we are looking forward to integrating into Nolte Kitchens UK.

“As a manufacturer, Nolte Kitchens UK will be servicing directly substantially more large-scale developments with national house builders as well as the bespoke smaller builds. Acquiring BKNC will allow for more competitive pricing and streamlining of the process, with a greater control and a heightened service proposition, from the initial design stage, to ordering and delivery, right through to installation and dedicated aftercare.”

BKNC managing director Harry Ruler will remain in the combined business as contracts director. He said: “After a partnership spanning over 25 years, BKNC and Nolte UK have officially merged, marking a significant milestone in our relationship. Renowned for supplying kitchens for iconic projects such as the Arsenal Football Stadium and numerous large-scale developments across the UK, this merger of business signifies a new era for both BKNC and Nolte in the UK as one combined operation.

“The synergy between Nolte, one of the world's leading kitchen manufacturers, and BKNC's wealth of experience and long-standing reputation in delivering large residential schemes, promises huge benefits for both new and existing clients. The merger opens up vast opportunities, allowing for the integration of resources and expertise to drive forward in a very competitive market.”

