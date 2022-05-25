Nationwide Platforms adds Chinese superdecks

LGMG SR1623D super-deck scissor lift

Nationwide Platforms has taken delivery of 50 diesel-powered LGMG SR1623D super-deck scissor lifts.

Chinese manufacturer Lingong Machinery Group launched LGMG Europe in 2018 and in December 2020 appointed Access Platform Sales (APS) as its distributor for the UK.

The LGMG SR1623D has a maximum working height of 17.9 metres, deck width of 7.4 metres and deck capacity of 680 kg.

Other UK hire companies to have invested in this machine include JMS Powered Access, Milton Keynes based Elavation and United Powered Access (UPA), based in Cheshire.

