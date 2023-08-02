Nationwide Platforms adds telehandlers

Two of Nationwide Platforms' new Manitou telehandlers

The new telehandlers will be available for hire from the French-owned company’s Warrington depot, serving the northwest.

The investment introduces four different models into the Nationwide Platforms fleet – the MT625, MT1033, MT1440 and MT1840. Each is equipped with a range of attachments including construction buckets, lifting hooks and extension forks.

Three of the models – the MT625, MT1440 and MT1840 – have automatic parking brakes and seat sensor technology. The latter keeps the machine immobile until the driver is seated and the throttle pedal is engaged.

