Wed August 02 2023

  3. Nationwide Platforms adds telehandlers

13 hours Powered access rental firm Nationwide Platforms has added some Manitou telehandlers to its hire inventory.

Two of Nationwide Platforms' new Manitou telehandlers
The new telehandlers will be available for hire from the French-owned company’s Warrington depot, serving the northwest.

The investment introduces four different models into the Nationwide Platforms fleet – the MT625, MT1033, MT1440 and MT1840. Each is equipped with a range of attachments including construction buckets, lifting hooks and extension forks.

Three of the models – the MT625, MT1440 and MT1840 – have automatic parking brakes and seat sensor technology. The latter keeps the machine immobile until the driver is seated and the throttle pedal is engaged.

