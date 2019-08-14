Nationwide Platforms opens in Didcot

Nationwide is the UK's biggest powered access hire company

With the addition of Didcot, Nationwide Platforms now has 35 depots across the UK with this number set to increase as the company look to expand their service offering throughout the Midlands in 2020 and beyond.

Owned by French rental group Loxam, Nationwide runs the UK’s largest fleet of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) with more than 13,000 machines.

The Didcot depot, on Hawksworth Industrial Estate, has capacity to hold stock of over 400 MEWPs and will also host operator training programmes.

Managing director Colin Hotchkiss said: “Great powered access hire service depends on being close to our customers and delivering the right equipment just when they need it. This latest depot addition improves our overall operational efficiency, helps reduce our carbon footprint with fewer transport movements and will support our aim of providing a seamless powered access hire service.”

