Nationwide Platforms ramps up anti-crush tech

SkySiren PCS for Scissors uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor the operators surroundings in real-time

Nationwide Platforms, the UK’s largest powered access hire company, has launched SkySiren PCS (Pre-Crush Sensor) for scissor lifts.

Originally developed for boom lifts in 2011, SkySiren began as a conventional secondary guarding system that alerted others once an operator had been trapped between the rising platform basket and a roof, rafter or beam overhead – a known risk with mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). When an entrapment incident occurred, the siren sounded to call for help.

The system later evolved into SkySiren PCS with the addition of pre-crush sensing technology, stopping further movement of the machine and alert the operator before contact.

However, entrapment incidents involving scissor lifts remain an issue. According to the IPAF Global Safety Report 2025, 54% of all reported entrapment incidents in 2024 occurred on category 3a MEWPs, which are scissor lifts. Overall, entrapment cases rose by 75% compared to the previous year, with a 62% increase in related fatalities.

In response, Nationwide Platforms’ BlueSky Solutions team has adapted SkySiren PCS for use on scissor lifts. The scissor lift version is the only system on the market that works to prevent entrapment whether the machine is in drive or lift/lower mode, Nationwide claims.

SkySiren PCS for Scissors uses ultrasonic sensors to monitor the operator’s surroundings. If the sensors detect an overhead or rear obstacle, they automatically slow and stop the MEWP before contact, giving the operator time to reassess and manoeuvre safely. Should the operator choose to proceed while a crushing hazard remains, the system’s pressure-sensitive bar acts as a secondary safeguard. Mounted in front of the platform controls, the bar triggers when the operator’s body is forced against it, immediately cutting machine movement, activating a strobe light, and sounding a high-decibel alarm until the hazard is resolved. This dual-layer approach ensures constant protection.

SkySiren PCS for Scissors is an intelligent secondary guarding system designed to reduce the risk of entrapment for scissor lift users

The system also supports incident analysis with its operation recording feature, logging all movements and alerts for future review. Designed with maintenance efficiency in mind, it has a modular build for quick on-site repairs to minimise downtime.

M&E contractor Dornan Group fitted the system to more than 150 MEWPs at a London data-centre project, marking the largest single project order for scissor lift secondary guarding in the history of both Nationwide Platforms and its French parent company Loxam.

Simon Beckett, UK sales director at Nationwide Platforms, said: “As the UK construction landscape evolves, we’re seeing significant growth in large-scale developments such as mega-sheds, data-centres, new nuclear, and gigafactories. All of these rely heavily on internal scissor lifts for safe and efficient access, so there’s a need for more advanced operator protection systems.

“That’s why it’s been fantastic to see forward-thinking companies like Dornan Group embracing SkySiren PCS for Scissors at scale, ensuring their teams work proactively and go home safely at the end of the day.”

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