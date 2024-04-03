Nationwide Platforms rolls out harness device as standard

The boom lift won't work until you buckle up

The Harness On system, developed by hire company Nationwide Platforms, prevents the basket controls of a mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) from working unless the operator’s harness lanyard is correctly attached to a special intelligent anchor point, completing the circuit.

The device’s inductive ring provides a complete connection via the carabiner on a harness, allowing an electrical current to flow and switch a MEWP on. Without it, the machine cannot work.

Until now, Harness On has been an optional extra for customers. Now it will be standard, at no extra charge.

Moreover, unbranded versions of the safety device will be shared with Nationwide Platforms’ competitors, allowing any of them to install the device on their own machines and scale up industry safety standards.

According to the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), which collates global statistics on accidents and near-misses, falls from a machine platform are the primary cause of fatal accidents during MEWP operations. Harness On is designed to prevent such falls.

Nationwide Platforms chief executive Paul Rankin said: “We drive and change safety in the market. It is a major part of our value proposition. When adding value, you have to do something different, and we have chosen safety as that differentiator.

“But it’s more important than that: this technology is essential to improve workplace safety. Falls from height are the largest cause of accidents, so we wanted to ensure that we developed a solution that we could openly share with our competitors and OEMs, with no Loxam branding.”

(Loxam is the French parent company of Nationwide Platforms.)

Paul Rankin continued: “From a market perspective, such a move demonstrates how Nationwide Platforms separates itself from other companies, especially in light of rising inflation as well as other economic pressures in Europe. If we only sold in price, then we wouldn’t be here.

“Our motto at Nationwide Platforms is, ‘Your Safety, our priority’, and with this new initiative we’re ensuring that neither cost nor competition are barriers to customer safety.”

Harness On was developed by Nationwide in conjunction with Chinese platform manufacturer Dingli and US aviation specialist Control Dynamics Inc (CDI). It is based on technology used in the aviation sector for ground crew.

Early support has come from Balfour Beatty, which has endorsed the device and conducted trials on major projects, further validating the technology’s effectiveness. Willmott Dixon also mandates Harness On for its sites

