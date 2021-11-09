Nationwide trials height and slew limiters for MEWPs

Nationwide has added height and slew limiting devices to some of its boom lifts

Nationwide Platforms’s in-house product innovation division, BlueSky Solutions, has been working with Xwatch Safety Systems, a Welsh manufacturer of monitoring devices for construction machinery, and Sphere 24, its distributor and installer.

Nationwide, part of the French Loxam Group, wanted a device that could be programmed to prevent the basket of a scissor lift, boom lift or truck mount from being accidentally moved beyond a safe working envelope – if working near power lines, for example.

“Existing solutions for height and slew control on MEWPs are very basic and far too limiting to be practical in operation on a job site, therefore would not meet the required safety standards set by tier one contractors,” said Sphere 24 managing director Chris Trent. “By collaboration with the Xwatch team of skilled design engineers, we were able to offer a solution for BlueSky, who is focused on MEWP safety for the Loxam Group worldwide, and Nationwide Platforms.”

Xwatch director of sales and operations Dan Leaney added: “The newly developed solution, and the very first of its kind to reach the market, has been on trial with Loxam and has been working successfully in the field for over 12 months, in real-life applications, and with bona fide customers. We have had excellent feedback and the new systems have experienced zero problems and no downtime. We have a number of systems on trial and will be progressing the partnership further in the coming weeks.”

James Samuel, head of product innovations at BlueSky Solutions and Nationwide Platforms, confirmed: “We have been very pleased with how the systems have been performing over the last year and are looking forward to the development of the partnership.”

