NCC picked for apartments on former Carlsberg site

The project in Hellerup is for Danica Pension and has an order value of approximately SEK520m (£44m).

“We are delighted to be building these apartments for Danica,” said Palle Rasmussen, head of NCC Building Denmark. “The agreement is the result of a close and trusting dialogue and we look forward to beginning work to realize the visions drawn up for this beautiful area.”

The vision for the area is to offer residents an opportunity to live in a central area of the city, close to both a large recreation area and the coast. Danica Pension acquired the land at Tuborg Syd from Carlsberg in December 2015, and is now the developer of housing units on the well-known site in the centre of Hellerup. In recent decades, the area has been transformed from industrial land into a residential area and the new development is the final stage in this transformation.

“We are pleased to have signed the agreement with NCC for the first stage of the historic construction of tenant-owner apartments in Hellerup,” said Robert Nellemann, head of property development at Danica Pension. “We have positive experiences of NCC as a contractual partner in the development of Tuborg Syd, and we have used early involvement, which resulted in a high-quality property project that will benefit the future apartment owners, our pension customers and Hellerup.”

Construction will begin in the autumn and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.