NCC picked for ship-shaped shipping HQ

image by PKL Architects

The SEK420m (£35m) building will serve as the headquarters of Danish shipping line DFDS. It will be located close to the water on Marmormolen wharf at Nordhavn harbour in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“It is very exciting to be involved in the construction of this office with its maritime character and waterside location, thus tying in with DFDS’s operations,” says Palle Bjerre Rasmussen, head of NCC Building Nordics in Denmark.

The design of the building is inspired by the structure of a cruise liner. The bottom ‘deck’ of the building will be a car park and the next three decks will contain office spaces. The building will also have meeting rooms, a restaurant and a two-deck auditorium that seats 200 to 300 people. A roof terrace will be on the top deck of the building with a view over the water.

The contract work will start on 1st November and the new headquarters are scheduled for occupancy at the start of 2022.

